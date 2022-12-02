CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died 10 days after he was shot in a supermarket in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Rashaun Yearby, 46, was shot in the head about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The shooting happened at Super One Market in the 4500 block of Lee Road, south of Langley Avenue.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO