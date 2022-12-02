ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
