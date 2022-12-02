Read full article on original website
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Man shot in head, killed while waiting in line at Cleveland convenience store
It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.
Cleveland man dies 10 days after being shot in supermarket line, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died 10 days after he was shot in a supermarket in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Rashaun Yearby, 46, was shot in the head about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The shooting happened at Super One Market in the 4500 block of Lee Road, south of Langley Avenue.
Woman accused of stabbing elderly parents: North Ridgeville Police
North Ridgeville police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Tuesday evening at a residence on Amber Way.
Life in prison for 18-year-old convicted of killing man on Akron METRO Bus
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas after being convicted of a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron. Kavon Jackson, who was 17 at the time of...
Suspect in murder of missing man pleads not guilty
Paul D. Addicott II, 40, of Parma, is charged in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, whom police said was shot to death then left in the basement of a West 26th Street home, wrapped in plastic.
Cleveland 17-Year-Old Arraigned on Murder Charge in Double Killing in March
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Cleveland-area teens charged in a double murder in Canton back in March has had his case moved to adult court. 17-year-old Jayvion Burkes was arraigned on a fresh murder indictment last week. He’s been held at the Multi-County...
Man sentenced for robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at police
Dominique Hullum, 31, of Cleveland, held up the coffee shop along Lorain Road with a gun on the morning of March 21.
Police chase stolen vehicle through Youngstown’s South Side
Police say they attempted to pull over a stolen Chrysler 200 when the driver led them on a chase through several South Side streets.
Man has vehicle carjacked outside Akron manufacturing plant
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
Reward raised for man wanted for killing 4 year old boy, Akron students outraged that classmate got loaded gun past metal detectors: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the reward available for helping find a man wanted for killing a 4 year old boy in Mahoning County,...
Fairview Park police search for couple accused of shooting, robbing man
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said...
Victims identified in deadly shooting that led to Parma shelter in place
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
Reward increased for suspect in 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney’s death
The U.S. Marshals Service announced an increase in reward money for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a man wanted on charges related to the shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in September 2022.
Police investigate shooting at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
Missing teen arrested after escape from juvenile facility
Officials are looking for a teen who left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System over the weekend.
Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
Akron police search for female suspect in shooting death of 38-year-old man
AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a female suspect in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man last week in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated murder has been issued for Suzanne Thomas, 33, in the fatal shooting of Joseph Hall on Nov. 30. Police say they need the public’s help in finding Thomas.
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
