Houston Press
2022 Christmas Comes to Houston Theater, Part II
The Alley Theatre now has A Christmas Carol to be proud of. It is Broadway worthy. Using as much of Charles Dickens' text that can fit within a running time of two hours, and employing a phalanx of theatrical chicanery – miniature houses (adoringly designed by Michael Locher) , glowing Empire-waist dresses hanging from the rafters, a colorful but brief puppet show (designed by Afsaneh Aayani) for young Ebenezer, trapdoors for surprising reveals, a living door knocker (all illusions by master designer Jim Steinmeyer), a gloriously ghostly Marley pawing out of a fireplace, three superb Christmas spirits of Past, Present, and Yet to Come, and an agile company who throws itself into this iconic Victorian saga – this adaptation by artistic director Rob Melrose is Christmas for the ages.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Tastings and Holiday Delights
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.
