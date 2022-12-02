ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Browns pulled off wild statistical anomaly in win over Texans

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time getting weird with it in Deshaun Watson’s first start under center. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday by the final of 27-14. Based on that score, you would assume that Cleveland’s offense was able to hum along pretty nicely with Watson running the show. Not so however, as the Browns put up their 27 points … on ZERO offensive touchdowns.
Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland after suspension

Watson returns from suspension and played sloppily in his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked expectedly rusty in his first NFL start in 700 days after 30 minutes in Houston against his former team, the Houston Texans. His first half was sloppy, underthrowing a number of receivers and throwing a mind-numbing end zone interception to finish with a stat line of 96 passing yards, one interception on 8-of-14 passing. However, the Browns took a 7-5 lead into the locker room.
Deshaun Watson intercepted early by Texans rookie Jalen Pitre

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hadn’t taken the field in 700 days before Sunday’s start against the Houston Texans, and we all know why. So, one would expect Watson to be rusty at the start. He certainly was, especially when the Browns got into the red zone late in the first quarter. Watson did help to facilitate that with a 27-yard deep pass to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, but when he tried to hit receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone, Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre came away with his third interception on the season.
WATCH: Texans CB Tavierre Thomas strips Browns WR Anthony Schwartz

The Houston Texans only had one takeaway in the past three games, but they got off to an early start in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a pass early in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. However, as it appeared Cleveland picked up the first down with a reception to receiver Anthony Schwartz, cornerback Tavierre Thomas forced a fumble with cornerback Desmond King recovering.
2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

On paper, Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans looks like a bit of a mismatch in the Browns’ favor, especially now that Deshaun Watson will be making his regular season debut for them. However, from an emotional standpoint, it will be a challenge. Watson will...
LOOK: Top photos from second-straight Browns win vs. Texans

For the first time in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have won back-to-back games after beating the Houston Texans on the road. Now sitting at 5-7 on the season, the Browns will need to rattle off at least four of their last five, including three against divisional rivals if they want to see that slight chance of the playoffs improve. First on that list is the Cincinnati Bengals as they travel down I-71 South next week.

