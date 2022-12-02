ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Falls in Parts of LA County, but Dual Storms Appear to Weaken

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Light rain is falling on parts of the Southland Friday as the first of two storm systems moved into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch could result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the first storm system began moving across the state's Central Coast early Thursday, making its way south. Rain was reported Thursday morning in some valley areas, along with some pockets of precipitation reaching into the West Los Angeles area.

But forecasters said the main front of the storm system appeared to stall over Ventura County, and possibly shift back to the north, "so it appears southern areas will get minimal precipitation from this first system."

"It seems likely that most of L.A. County will still get some rain perhaps only a quarter- to half-inch or so," according to the NWS.

Some lingering showers are possible into Friday, but the forecast now calls for mainly cloudy conditions.

A second storm system is expected to arrive in the region late Friday and into Saturday, but forecasters said the path of that system still appears to be in flux, and it could potentially also linger primarily to the north on Saturday and possibly push into L.A. County on Sunday.

"For L.A. and (Ventura) counties a quarter-inch to half-inch is forecast," according to the NWS. "Snow looks like it will mostly fall around the resort levels keeping the major passes open."

KTLA

Storm to bring scattered showers across Southern California Tuesday

A cold storm system is slated to bring scattered showers and low snow levels to Southern California Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for the majority of moisture from Tuesday’s storm to remain to our north and east but there is a good chance of measurable rain, around .10 of an inch, around the region. While some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rtands.com

LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
