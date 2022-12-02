Stephen Curry Pays Tribute to Golf Legend

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry honored golf legend Lee Elder during an NBA game.

The NBA hosted a full slate of games on Wednesday night. With all but four teams playing, there was plenty of action to unpack. However, the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors game stood out thanks to its surplus of highlights and drama.

Dallas defeated Golden State 116-113, but that did not stop Warriors point guard Stephen Curry from having another vintage performance. Curry scored 32 points in front of the hostile road crowd.

Not only did Curry have another remarkable game, but he also used the opportunity to honor a golf legend. Curry wore a new colorway of his tenth signature shoe, the Curry Flow 10 .

The white and green basketball shoes commemorated the life of Lee Elder. In 1975, Elder broke the color barrier and became the first African American to play in The Masters. Elder passed away last year at 87. Below is everything fans need to know about the heartfelt kicks.

Curry Flow 10

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Flow 10 © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Curry's white and green shoes are a player-exclusive colorway that will most likely never get released to the public. This is not the first time Curry has paid tribute to Elder.

Under Armour and Curry Brand have previously designed a colorway of Curry Flow 8 and had hats made last year that celebrated Elder being named an honorary starter at The Masters.

Curry's tenth signature shoe launched in late October for $160 in adult sizes. The Curry Flow 10 has become some of the more sought-after performance basketball shoes on the market. Fans can shop the entire collection on the Curry Brand website .

Curry's mantra is to change the game for good. However, the 4x NBA Champion is not limiting himself to just basketball. We cannot wait to see what Curry has planned for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

