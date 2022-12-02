ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury isn’t facing me because I’m his mate, I come to fight and I plan to KO him, says Derek Chisora

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
DEREK CHISORA has denied being handed a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury because they are mates - but does plan to knock out his old friend.

Chisora, beaten by Fury in 2011 and 2014, gets a shock trilogy clash with the Gypsy King on Saturday, nearly a decade after their rematch.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora ahead of their trilgy fight Credit: Getty

It as the WBC champion failed to get heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk, 35, or Anthony Joshua, 33, in the ring with him.

Many have slammed the fight at Tottenham's 62,000-seat stadium as nothing more than a paydays for the pair of pals.

But Chisora, 38, told the Daily Mail: "Tyson is not going with me because we’re friends but because he knows I always come to fight.

"Win or lose there’s no doubt that together we will give the fans a great night. We’ve proved that before."

Much has changed since the two last shared the ring in London.

Fury, 34, has twice reigned as world heavyweight champion, beating Wladimir Klitschko, 46, and Deontay Wilder, 37, for the honour.

Meanwhile Chisora went from villain to hero in the eyes of fans, becoming a pay-per-view star in the process.

It has seen the veteran face the best in the division, from both young and old, winning just once in his last four.

Fury vs Chisora 3: Date, live stream and TV info for huge heavyweight bout

But that recently came against Kubrat Pulev, 41, in a July barnburner and Chisora claims he is better than ever.

He said: "Tyson is extremely agile for 6ft 9in. Of course he’s dangerous, we both are.

"But right now, as well as him, I’m the best boxer I’ve ever been. We’ve both discovered the older you get the more you understand boxing.

"Technically the two of us are the best we will ever be, even though we are not as young as we used to be.

"Tyson’s in his 30s too but he wouldn’t be world champion if he wasn’t so good technically."

Chisora has nothing to lose when the bell rings against Fury and said: "I have no regrets. None.

"Why should I? My kids are happy. I love them and my wife and I love to box, win or lose.

"If it’s to be lose this time, I will collect my money and go home, to be happy with my family, smoking a cigar on my way out of the arena. Be happy for me. "

Derek Chisora poses after the press conference Credit: Getty

