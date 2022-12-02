Jennifer Garner Brings Lookalike Daughter Violet To White House State Dinner For Rare Public Appearance

MEGA

The ultimate girls night! Jennifer Garner brought her mini-me to President Joe Biden 's state dinner on Thursday, December 1.

The actress and her eldest daughter with Ben Affleck , Violet , dressed to the nines for the high-profile event, stunning in complimenting black gowns. Showing up to the White House soiree in Washington, D.C., in style, Garner — who caused jaws to drop in a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with sequined accents — along with her famous offspring flashed their matching smiles as they held hands.

MEGA

The mother-of-three, 50, and Violet, 17, were two of the roughly 400 guests to attend the first state dinner held by Biden's administration. Other notable attendees included EGOT winner John Legend , his wife, Chrissy Teigen , Stephen Colbert , Anna Wintour and more.

JENNIFER LOPEZ & JENNIFER GARNER'S FRIENDSHIP IS 'VERY NEW,' BEN AFFLECK'S EX 'CAN'T BELIEVE HOW SWEET' THE NEWLYWED IS TO HER KIDS: SOURCE

Violet's night out with her mom was one of the few times she has made a public appearance at a glitzy event — though she is often seen out and about with her famous parents.

Aside from their teenage daughter, Garner and Affleck share Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with the family recently welcoming Jennifer Lopez 's two children after Bennifer 2.0 wed over the summer. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony .

More than five years after Garner and Affleck announced their separation in 2015 — with their divorce being finalized three years later — the Gone Girl actor reconciled with his long lost flame, Lopez.

MEGA

Ever since reconnecting in early 2021, Affleck and Lopez haven't been shy about flaunting their love , with the duo quietly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July and again in August at the actor’s Georgia estate.

JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!

And while Garner did not attend their loved-up nuptials, she is on good terms with her ex-husband and his new wife. Garner and Affleck's healthy coparenting relationship is nothing new, as the former power couple has always made sure to put their children first.

Meanwhile, Garner and Lopez's relationship has seemingly only gotten better in time. "Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship ,” said a source in November, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" Lopez has been to her kids. “They really enjoy each other.”