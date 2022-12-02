Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now

GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords.

The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones.

It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should never ignore.

Google does this by matching your passwords up to known data breaches that are readily available for scammers on the internet.

This means you can change your details before a hacker attempts to use them to access your accounts.

So far, it's been available on Google Chrome for desktop.

But the company went a step further earlier this year, introducing the alert to Chrome on Android devices too.

Password Checkup for Android is one of the latest useful features to land on Google Assistant.

The additional protection will help users to "check their saved credentials for security vulnerabilities and provides a list of actions to improve online hygiene," as Google puts it.

When the notification appears, Google Assistant will offer to create a new password for you automatically.

It'll then be stored on your Google account to summon whenever you need to access that site.

To benefit from the feature, you'll need to have the latest version of Google Play installed.

The move is one of several tougher steps from the tech giant of late.

A new pop-up warning was recently launched for Google Chat, alerting users of suspicious links that come up in conversations.

Google is also adding a user safety status to apps they use, which will feature a yellow alert icon on their profile picture whenever something is flagged.

Meanwhile, Chrome and Android are set to receive virtual cards that allow shoppers to hide their credit or debit card number when making purchases online.

