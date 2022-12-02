Read full article on original website
Who Is India de Beaufort (AKA Charlotte in ‘Firefly Lane’)?
Firefly Lane has returned for its second (and sadly, final) season, with the first nine episodes out now, and seven more set to premiere on Netflix in 2023. And if you're like us, then you've probably already binged all the new episodes (and maybe even rewatched them, too), and now you're wondering where you've seen India de Beaufort (who plays Charlotte) before.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Loving Look in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Even after all of these years, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love for each other is unlike anything else. Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. The royal couple honored innovators who are working to fight climate change and save the environment. Shortly after the ceremony, the royals shared BTS photos from the awards show on their joint Instagram account.
Lindsay Lohan Shocked the Internet with Her ‘Pilk and Cookies’ Video (So, Of Course, We Tried It Out)
Lindsay Lohan is challenging Mariah Carey for her crown as the Queen of Christmas. Not only did Lohan make her triumphant return to acting with her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas, but the 36-year-old actress also grabbed headlines when she promoted a controversial drink: “pilk” (aka Pepsi and milk combined).
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Is Hailey Bieber’s Erewhon Smoothie Worth $20? Let’s Find Out
The internet is filled with mixed reviews about Hailey Bieber’s $20 Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie from Erewhon. So, we decided to put the recipe to the ultimate test. PureWow creator Juliette tried the smoothie during the latest episode of Celeb Bites, a YouTube show “where we test out our favorite celebrity recipes.”
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit During Dubai Getaway
Winter is fast approaching, but as far as Priyanka Chopra is concerned, the summer is still in full swing. The White Tiger star enjoyed a recent getaway in Dubai and shared a few highlights on Instagram. In one standout pic, the actress is seen relaxing on a yacht in a stylish mustard yellow swimsuit and sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Weekend vibes."
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Announces She’s Pregnant with Her Second Child & Jokes That Nobody Noticed
Greta Gerwig, 39, is about to welcome another tiny member into the family, as she just announced that she is pregnant with her second child. The Lady Bird director visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that she is expecting another baby with her partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, 53.
Hugh Jackman Wrote a Loving Birthday Tribute to His Wife of Nearly 30 Years on Instagram
Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, have quite the Hollywood romance. The two performers met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, where Furness portrayed the titular character. Jackman's 10-episode stint on the show in 1995 was one of his earliest roles, and it sparked a love between him and Furness, and the pair were married only a year later. Now, Jackman expressed how thankful he is for their relationship in a recent Instagram post honoring his wife's birthday.
