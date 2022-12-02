Read full article on original website
Lyft Withdraws Scooters and Bikes From LA-Area
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
Brilliant Earth Opens Santa Monica Place Showroom Ahead of Holidays
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
43-Unit Development Planned Near Expo/Sepulveda Station
Five-story building planned for 2600-2616 South Sepulveda. Another multifamily residential development has been approved near the Expo Line’s Sepulveda Station as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This new development will be located at 2600-2616 South Sepulveda and Darius Khakshouri is the developer behind the project. The new structure is...
