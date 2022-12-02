ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'

Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit

The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to hire Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. It’s a somewhat curious hiring considering the Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and Satterfield went 25-24 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. Only time will tell if the Bearcats made the right call in replacing former head coach Read more... The post CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Pre-Game Outfit Had NFL Fans Losing It

Jason Kelce is known for occasionally donning ridiculous pregame fits that have gone viral. However, it’s safe to say that today’s entry will be one of the most memorable of his entire career. Before the Phiadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he came out in a ’50...
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson

ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for new HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz

Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game. Nantz,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced his transfer on Sunday night. Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to transfer out of the Badgers program. Mertz threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said....
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals’ Jessie Bates accused of blatantly faking injury

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to pull a bit of a fast one on the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the referees, during Sunday’s game. The Bengals mistakenly had 12 men running onto the field for a defensive play in the first half, and while they realized it quickly, it still was not quick enough to get the correct personnel on the field in a timely manner. Not wanting to take a penalty or use a timeout, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went to ground and grabbed his upper leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game

Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.

