Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Saints committed 1 massive mistake in choke job against Bucs
The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 54 minutes of Monday night’s Week 13 game. They were leading 16-3 with five and a half minutes left and somehow managed to blow it and lose 17-16. There was one moment in the fourth quarter where things completely...
Look: Browns Fan's Disturbing T-Shirt Is Going Viral Sunday
One Cleveland Browns fan decided to wear a pretty nasty shirt on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Browns and this fan wore a shirt that says "B*tch I need a massage" on the back of it. This comes after Watson was accused...
CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit
The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to hire Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. It’s a somewhat curious hiring considering the Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and Satterfield went 25-24 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. Only time will tell if the Bearcats made the right call in replacing former head coach Read more... The post CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III get into heated sideline spat
Tensions are already high at SoFi Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks are looking to avoid their third consecutive loss as
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Pre-Game Outfit Had NFL Fans Losing It
Jason Kelce is known for occasionally donning ridiculous pregame fits that have gone viral. However, it’s safe to say that today’s entry will be one of the most memorable of his entire career. Before the Phiadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he came out in a ’50...
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for new HC Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Look: LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Gets Serious With Pre-Season Workouts
The season doesn’t start for another month, but the college athlete is ready to go.
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz
Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game. Nantz,...
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Football World Reacts To The Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced his transfer on Sunday night. Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to transfer out of the Badgers program. Mertz threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said....
Bengals’ Jessie Bates accused of blatantly faking injury
The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to pull a bit of a fast one on the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the referees, during Sunday’s game. The Bengals mistakenly had 12 men running onto the field for a defensive play in the first half, and while they realized it quickly, it still was not quick enough to get the correct personnel on the field in a timely manner. Not wanting to take a penalty or use a timeout, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went to ground and grabbed his upper leg.
Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game
Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
