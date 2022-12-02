ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama extends offer to 2024 OL from Massachusetts

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to highly-ranked, 2024 offensive tackle Guerby Lambert. The Massachusetts native has already received 14 offers up to this point. He will likely receive even more as he nears his senior year at Catholic Memorial High School.

The Tide has had a lot of success recruiting offensive linemen from the North. Several current players like JC Latham, Emil Ekiyor, and Darrian Dalcourt all committed to the Tide from states in “Big Ten territory”.

Lambert won’t be easy to pry away from the programs like Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan. However, the Alabama coaching staff has seen success, so it is not fair to count the Tide out. There is plenty of time left to recruit Lambert.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Guerby Lambert’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 113 1 4

Rivals 4 92 1 5

ESPN 4 65 1 3

On3 Recruiting 4 13 1 1

247 Composite 4 47 1 2

Vitals

Hometown West Roxbury, Massachusetts

Projected Position Offensive tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 280

Class 2024

Other offers

