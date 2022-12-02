Read full article on original website
Related
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0