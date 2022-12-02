Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead; VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a tractor-trail hit and killed a man early Friday morning. State Troopers say the crash occurred on Fri. Dec. 2. on Brookneal Highway at approximately 1:37 a.m. They say the tractor-trailer was traveling near Volunteer Road when the trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the man. Troopers say the man died at the scene.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
WLKY.com
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
St. Johns County deputies investigating suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine. After numerous calls of concern from the public to local news and authorities, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working on the investigation.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
Comments / 0