Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead; VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a tractor-trail hit and killed a man early Friday morning. State Troopers say the crash occurred on Fri. Dec. 2. on Brookneal Highway at approximately 1:37 a.m. They say the tractor-trailer was traveling near Volunteer Road when the trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the man. Troopers say the man died at the scene.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC

