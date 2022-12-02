Brazilian streaming star Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has once again toppled Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as Twitch’s most-watched streamer, thanks to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Major. When it comes to deciding Twitch’s most popular streamers, fans typically look at a few different bits of criteria. You have the most-subscribed to streamers who stand out, there are also the most-followed streamers who have been around for years, and then you have those who have attracted the most viewers for a consistent period.

1 DAY AGO