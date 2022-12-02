ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence

After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
dexerto.com

NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales

NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
dexerto.com

Gaules dethrones xQc as Twitch’s most-watched streamer after Rio Major boost

Brazilian streaming star Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has once again toppled Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as Twitch’s most-watched streamer, thanks to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Major. When it comes to deciding Twitch’s most popular streamers, fans typically look at a few different bits of criteria. You have the most-subscribed to streamers who stand out, there are also the most-followed streamers who have been around for years, and then you have those who have attracted the most viewers for a consistent period.
dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs

Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com

HisWattson claims Seer isn’t OP & shouldn’t be nerfed in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro player Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has claimed Seer isn’t overpowered and shouldn’t be nerfed next patch. Since his release all the way in Season 10, Seer has been a controversial character on the Apex Legends roster. This is primarily due to his abundance of...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
dexerto.com

shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event

Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends kill world record broken with 37 eliminations in one match

Talented Apex Legends player Lymo has set a new Solo vs Squads kill world record with an incredible 37 eliminations in a single match. Racking up kills in Apex Legends is a difficult task, especially if you’re looking to play tactically and make it to the final circle. However,...
dexerto.com

Where to find Cufant & Copperajah in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking for a strong Steel-type Pokemon should consider catching a Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find to find one. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has an abundance of new and returning Pokemon for players to catch and train as they journey through the Paldea region.
dexerto.com

BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

The BLAST Premier circuit culminates in the World Final, live from Abu Dhabi. Follow all the action here, with our coverage hub. The CS:GO season will come to a close with the BLAST Premier World Final in mid-December. The event will be held in Abu Dhabi as part of a three-year agreement between BLAST and ADGaming, an initiative funded by the local government to help create an “esports and gaming ecosystem” in the region.
dexerto.com

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has only just begun, but some eager fans will already be wondering when it’s expected to come to an end – and when Season 2 will begin. The launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 brought some huge changes to the popular battle royale, introducing Reality Augments, an entirely new map, and a Battle Pass featuring Doom and The Witcher.
dexerto.com

Project L’s latest update reveals new League of Legends fighting game features

Riot Games has shared their second annual update on their upcoming fighting game Project L, showcasing new features which have impressed the community. The developers of Project L, Riot’s take on the fighting game genre, released their second annual update. The League of Legends fighting game has been highly...
dexerto.com

Trainwreck moves to Kick, a new Twitch rival: “Twitch lost its grasp on reality”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is moving to an all-new platform, Kick, as “a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster.” He has urged others to follow him and give the platform a year to grow with its streamer-friendly policies, including a 95% sub revenue split. “Twitch has...
dexerto.com

What are Hot Spots in Fortnite? Gold locations explained

Hot Spots are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They’re indicated by gold location names on the map, but what do they mean? Let’s find out. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced loads of new features to the game, but one of the most useful is Hot Spots, which give you a chance to get some high-rarity weapons at the start of a match.

