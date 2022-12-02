ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is ‘ducking’ him after sending out ‘seven-figure’ fight offer to reschedule grudge match

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5rD3_0jVEsIhN00

JAKE PAUL has accused Tommy Fury of "ducking" him after sending out a "seven-figure" fight offer to reschedule their grudge match.

The YouTuber-turned boxer confirmed he will return to the ring in February and Fury is one of the three names in talks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxzzU_0jVEsIhN00
Jake Paul has accused Tommy Fury of 'ducking' him Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xf8l0_0jVEsIhN00
Tommy Fury has been sent an offer to fight Jake Paul

But Paul, who also called out Nate Diaz and offered UFC star Paddy Pimblett a $1million sparring session, claimed he has heard nothing back.

He tweeted: "Tommy Fury ducking. Tyson Fury now trying to get me to fight his dad instead?

"Nate Diaz ducking. I heard he’s boxing a novice YouTuber?

"Paddy ducking a spar. Knows I can’t go to UFC HQ. Offered him Jan 5 but happy to fly him out any day he wants that works for us both?"

Paul, 25, in October beat UFC legend Anderson Silva, 47, the biggest win in his 6-0 career.

A month later he travelled to Dubai to watch Fury, 23, box in a late-notice exhibition and the two camps agreed to fight in 2023.

Now Paul has claimed a deal worth over $1million has been put forward.

He posted online: "Tommy Fury…the contract is with your team. 7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing right?"

Twice the celebrity boxing rivals have put pen to paper on a fight but both times Fury has been forced to withdraw.

Last December he suffered a rib injury and in their rehashed date of August, the Brit was hit with US visa issues which still persist today.

It leaves the UK or Middle East as frontrunners to host the long-anticipated bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFYB4_0jVEsIhN00
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are still linked with a grudge match Credit: BT Sport

