Olivia Colman has fun with Kerry Condon and showbiz bigwigs at the Empire Of Light film premiere afterparty in Beverly Hills

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
 3 days ago

She's one of the most loved actresses in the industry.

And, on Thursday night, Olivia Colman, 48, had fun with Kerry Condon, 39, and showbiz bigwigs at the Empire Of Light film premiere afterparty at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The Crown star looked chic in a monochrome ensemble as she happily posed for snaps while schmoozing with her showbiz pals at the post-screening bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9ctT_0jVErpLn00
Fun times: On Thursday night, Olivia Colman, 48, had fun with Kerry Condon, 39, and showbiz bigwigs at the Empire Of Light film premiere afterparty at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

The Crown star looked chic in a monochrome ensemble as she happily posed for snaps while schmoozing with her showbiz pals at the post-screening bash.

The actress wowed in a chic white suit jacket styled with matching wide-legged slacks, and layered her jacket over a flowy cream blouse.

One of the lapels on Olivia's jacket was decked out with a sparkly rhinestone applique of a flower, while the actress kept her essentials tucked away in a gorgeous antique silver clutch with flashy rhinestone details.

The Emmy Award-winner's brunette pixie cut was swept back in a chic coif and she fastened heart-shaped drop earrings to her ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTemD_0jVErpLn00
Smile! Olivia stood between Searchlight Pictures Presidents David Greenbaum (left) and Matthew Greenfield, 54, (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGtzb_0jVErpLn00
Looking good: Olivia was flanked by Kerry and David for another snap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYF2Q_0jVErpLn00
Catch-ups: The trio chatted away at the afterparty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13b2vf_0jVErpLn00
Toby Jones, 56, was seen chatting to his glamorous co-star Tanya Moodie, 50

She later braved the fanfare with co-star Colin Firth, who looked unbelievably handsome in a fitted black jacket with tapered trousers.

The Bridget Jones's Diary actor, 62, left his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned and he paraded around in black leather shoes.

His salt-and-pepper hair was pushed back and a pair of stylish black-framed glasses rested on his nose.

He was accompanied at Thursday's night's shindig by his girlfriend Maggie Cohn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4j8p_0jVErpLn00
Fabulous: Wunmi Mosaku, 36, looked incredible in a fuchsia frock while standing with Tanya
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZKKm_0jVErpLn00
Good times: Toby joked around with Michael Ward, 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wNy4_0jVErpLn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnvMC_0jVErpLn00
Chin wags: Toby and Tanya sat together at the event following the film screening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX88J_0jVErpLn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GZr9_0jVErpLn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TnJe_0jVErpLn00
Dazzling: One of the lapels on Olivia's jacket was decked out with a sparkly rhinestone applique of a flower

Maggie, who is a successful LA-based screenwriter, cut a glamorous figure in a sheeny gold and black dress.

Her honed toned hair looked freshly blown out and she carried a gold studded clutch.

The Mail on Sunday revealed in February the Oscar-winner was dating the US screenwriter after they fell for each other on the set of his latest drama, The Staircase.

Olivia also posed up with her co-stars Micheal Ward and Toby Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzkwM_0jVErpLn00
Flowy: The Emmy Award-winner layered her jacket over a flowy cream blouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzaaH_0jVErpLn00
Chic: Her brunette pixie cut was swept back in a chic coif and she fastened heart-shaped drop earrings to her ears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OVFF_0jVErpLn00
Handsome: She later braved the fanfare with Colin, who looked unbelievably handsome in a fitted black jacket with tapered trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzsQh_0jVErpLn00
Jovial: The pair cracked up as they spent time together ahead of the screening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qb6Wt_0jVErpLn00
The Bridget Jones's Diary actor, 62, left his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned and he paraded around in black leather shoes

Ward, 25, looked ultra stylish as he modeled an impeccably tailored maroon colored suit worn with a classic white button-up.

Jones kept it classic in a black suit worn with a patterned tie and white shirt.

Cast member Tanya Moodie stunned onlookers as she hit the red carpet in a plunging patterned dress with kimono-style sleeves.

The British beauty, 50, stepped into a pair of silver open-toed heels and painted her pout fire engine red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lb0mt_0jVErpLn00
The co-stars chatted for a bit before parting ways
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37C6iI_0jVErpLn00
Plus one: Firth was accompanied at Thursday's night's shindig by his girlfriend Maggie Cohn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLyQj_0jVErpLn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hx7vk_0jVErpLn00
Going strong: The Mail on Sunday revealed in February the Oscar-winner was dating the US screenwriter after they fell for each other on the set of his latest drama, The Staircase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LauAb_0jVErpLn00
Olivia also posed up with her co-stars Micheal Ward and Toby Jones (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIguw_0jVErpLn00
Lookin' good! Michael Ward looked ultra stylish as he modeled an impeccably tailored maroon colored suit worn with a classic white button-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IWxB_0jVErpLn00
Stunning: Cast member Tanya Moodie stunned onlookers as she hit the red carpet in a plunging patterned dress with kimono-style sleeves

The film's director and screenwriter Sam Mendes posed with his hands in his pockets while rocking a navy blue jacket and black slacks.

Empire Of Light is a love story 'set around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s'.

Filming on the project began in early February in Margate. The seaside town was transported back to the 1980s as builders transformed the area surrounding the Dreamland amusement park.

The project marks the first time that Sam has directed a film that he did not pen with the assistance of a co-writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ojGW_0jVErpLn00
Premise: Empire Of Light is a love story 'set around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s'

He is producing the film with Pippa Harris through his Neal Street Productions, and he reunited with his longtime cinematographer Roger Deakins on the production.

Speaking of the film, Sam said in a statement: I have long been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favourite theatrical releases of recent years.

'This project is very close to my heart, and I couldn't be more delighted that it has found its ideal home.'

Empire of Light is scheduled to hit theaters on December 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcXnq_0jVErpLn00
Coming soon: Empire of Light is scheduled to hit theaters on December 9

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
