Anna Wintour breaks her own fashion rule for this very special occasion

Anna Wintour is a fierce figure of fashion. She sets the rules, but, as it would seem, she’s okay with those rules being broken…

… as long as she’s the one breaking them.

That’s right, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue (and the Artistic Director for all of Conde Nast publications) made a little exception for herself at the glitzy state dinner for Emmanuel Macron.

While trends change (and Anna certainly has plenty of sway over that), one style rule she’s alluded to several times throughout the years is to never wear all black.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a video for Vogue’s Go Ask Anna series, when asked how to jazz up an all black outfit, she replied, “Don't wear all black. It seems too gloomy as if one's going to a funeral.”

In the documentary, The September Issue, she also takes umbrage to a distinct lack of color on display on a rack of clothing options.

But, when honoring the French President at the White House on Thursday night, the style icon decided it was acceptable this one time – no doubt because the black ensemble was vintage Chanel.

Perhaps as a nod to the French guests of honor, Anna’s vintage Chanel dress is from 1983, and she paired it perfectly with built in jewellery in the form of belts, necklaces and bracelets.

Anna, to the surprise of no-one, finished off her meticulous look with her signature dark sunglasses.

(Image credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Anna was among a bevy of celebrities and politicians who flocked to the White House to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, who is present for his first state visit since the Trump administration.

Guests were treated to a menu of butter poached lobster with caviar and calotte of beefs complemented by shallot marmalade, with crème fraiche ice cream for dessert.

The ultra-chic guestlist included the likes of Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Garner (who brought daughter Violet as her date), Christian Louboutin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Baz Luhrmann.

President Joe Biden was, of course, on hand to oversee the glittery affair, with First Lady Jill opting for a gown by Oscar de la Renta.

(Image credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The theme of the evening was “red, white and blue” – a nod to the color of both the French and American flags, and the First Lady’s outfit complemented this.

A navy column dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a botanical lace pattern that revealed nude lining underneath, the First Lady looked the epitome of glamour.

France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, wore a winter white turtleneck dress with abstract silver detailing at the waist and the neckline and silver accessories.

Both presidents opted for classic black tuxedos for the occasion.