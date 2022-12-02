Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Lila T. Arnold
Lila T. Arnold, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 at her home in Fort Atkinson. She fulfilled God’s purpose for her life raising a family and living a long fruitful life to see many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born on April 27, 1930 in Norwalk, WI, daughter of Raymond J. and Anna (Heinz) Weibel.
Fort Community Foundation to launch Bur Oak Legacy Society early next year
Coupled in 2023 with the celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced it will be launching the Bur Oak Legacy Society. The society will focus on donors, who, according to information released by the foundation, are “the real heroes behind the foundation.”. They are...
Holiday open house, activities bring shoppers downtown
Correction: Earlier copy identified a Fort Atkinson-based company that makes soap as Handcrafted Soap. The company is called Hass Soap Works. Fort Atkinson Online regrets the error. Shoppers populated the downtown area Saturday during the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Holiday Market and Open House. More than 60 arts...
Whitewater: Police department receives $1,000 grant from Community Foundation
The Whitewater Police Department recently received a community action grant of $1,000 offered through the Whitewater Community Foundation, according to information released Monday by the foundation. The grant will be used to offset costs associated with efforts underway to improve communications between the department and members of the community who...
Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building
A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
Whitewater: City council incumbent, Brown, challenger, Schanen register as candidates
At least one race is developing for an open seat on the Whitewater Common Council. According to City Clerk Michele Smith, as of Monday, Brian Schanen, 1199 E. Bluff Rd., has registered as a candidate to run in the city’s Aldermanic District 1. Earlier this month, David Stone, 303 W. Ann St., registered his candidacy with the city clerk’s office. The two challengers have begun the process of collecting the 100-200 signatures required to appear on the April ballot.
