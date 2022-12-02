The Boys season 4 confirms Simon Pegg's return and three new cast members

Simon Pegg is set to reprise his role as Hughie's dad, Hugh Campbell Sr., in The Boys season 4 . While he appeared in five of the eight episodes in the Prime Video show's first chapter, the actor didn't feature at all in its second, before showing up as a special guest star in the season 3 opener – so his return is quite the curious one.

While announcing Pegg's comeback, the streamer also revealed that Black Mirror's Rosemarie DeWitt has joined the cast as Hughie's mother, who has been mentioned a couple of times throughout the series but never seen. Rob Benedict (Supernatural) and Elliot Knight (Once Upon a Time) were also confirmed to have signed on.

The trio of additions join fellow newbies Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, who are geared up to play The Seven's latest superhero hires, Firecracker and Sister Sage respectively, and The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan , whose role has yet to be unveiled.

Most of the usual suspects are expected to return in season 4, including Karl Urban (as Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarity (Annie/Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Tomer Kapon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett). Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander's son Ryan, has also been upped to a series regular as well.

As they've not been shooting long, there's understandably no word yet as to when The Boys season 4 will land on Prime Video. It's likely, though, that it will arrive sometime over the summer of 2023, considering when season 3 aired (June 2022). While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the best shows on Amazon Prime available to stream now.