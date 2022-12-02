ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson's Station, TN

Hamilton Building Supply raises more than $33,000 for JDRF

HAMILTON, N.J. — This November, Hamilton Building Supply honored diabetes awareness month with a campaign to support Type 1 Diabetes through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Type 1 Diabetes is a rare form of diabetes with no cure and affects about 1.5 million people in the United States, including 200,000 children under the age of 18.
