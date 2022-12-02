December 6, 2022 - Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg has been named as a top children’s hospital for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog group that grades health care safety and quality. It is the second year the hospital has been named to the list. "We are honored once again that The Leapfrog Group recognized our continuing dedication and efforts to patient safety and quality care,” Alicia Schulhof, president of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “While we strive for the highest levels of patient safety, quality clinical care, and excellence in patient and family experience, we know our work is never done and will continue to communicate and survey our patients and families to provide the best and safest care possible.” The other top Florida pediatric hospitals named include AdventHealth for Children Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

