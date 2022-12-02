Read full article on original website
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Marina, African American Museum hosts gift drive
December 6, 2022 - Officials with the City of St. Petersburg’s Municipal Marina and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida are partnering for a holiday gift drive through Dec. 16. According to a release, the museum has 150 registered families in need. All donations will go to those families, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club and the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Victims Unit. The Municipal Marina at 500 1st Ave. SE. will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Residents can also drop off gifts in the City Hall lobby at 175 5th St. N. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, email Mia.Alshabaley@stpete.org.
Hey, isn’t that ‘Johnny Rico’ at Holiday Cosplay?
In just over a year, St. Petersburg’s Dewey Caruthers has become Con man No. 1 for all of West Central Florida. That’s Con with a capital C. He’s not pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes – he is the producer and promoter of four fan conventions – they’re called Cons – celebrating comic books, anime, cosplay and, soon to come, the all-encompassing horror genre.
Illinois, Mississippi State will meet in Tampa
December 5, 2022 - Officials with the ReliaQuest bowl announced Sunday that the University of Illinois and No. 22 Mississippi State would face off Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, will bring the two teams together for just the second time in history and for the first time since 1980. Now in its 37th year, the bowl features teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. According to a release, it has brought over a million visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.1 billion economic impact.
Sirata Beach Resort sells for over $200M
The iconic 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million. The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center at 5390 Gulf Blvd. sold to an entity connected to the privately-owned, Kentucky-based hotel company Columbia Sussex Corporation. Columbia Sussex has multiple Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood brand hotels...
Johns Hopkins named among top children’s hospitals
December 6, 2022 - Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg has been named as a top children’s hospital for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog group that grades health care safety and quality. It is the second year the hospital has been named to the list. "We are honored once again that The Leapfrog Group recognized our continuing dedication and efforts to patient safety and quality care,” Alicia Schulhof, president of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “While we strive for the highest levels of patient safety, quality clinical care, and excellence in patient and family experience, we know our work is never done and will continue to communicate and survey our patients and families to provide the best and safest care possible.” The other top Florida pediatric hospitals named include AdventHealth for Children Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
School district hosts ESE career, life fair
December 6, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools is hosting an exceptional student education (ESE) career, college and life fair Wednesday, Dec. 7. The event is open to all students in grades 6-12 with disabilities. The fair will provide information about career training, employment opportunities, financial aid and college and community resources. The Pinellas Technical College Clearwater Campus at 6100 154th Ave. N. will host the event from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Building 10. For more information, visit the website here.
Space Force launches local headquarters
The nation’s newest armed forces branch has officially opened a regional command center in Tampa. Officials with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) activated its local headquarters, dubbed SPACECENT, Friday at MacDill Air Force Base. According to a Space Force press release, the service component becomes the latest under the purview of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and supports the “growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings.”
USF welcomes its new football coach
After weeks of speculation and rumors, the University of South Florida officially introduced Alex Golesh as the team’s sixth head coach Monday. He formerly served as the University of Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. During his first press conference as a Bull – and as a team’s leader – an emotional Golesh promised a packed crowd at the Alumni Center that he would work harder than any coach in the nation.
Shorecrest Prep student among plane crash victims
December 5, 2022 - According to an email from the head of school Monday, a Shorecrest Preparatory School sixth-grader was killed in a plane crash over the weekend. Nancy Spencer wrote that the student was with her parents - Christian and Misty Kath - when the plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. She said the Kath’s other child, a fourth grader, was not on board. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport Saturday night. Recreational boaters discovered a deceased female’s body floating in the water Sunday morning, and Investigators later found the wreckage and a child’s body just offshore of the airport. As of press time, the male’s body remained missing.
