Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Input sought on mosquito suppression efforts to address impacts of avian malaria on Maui
Haleakalā National Park is seeking public input in an environmental assessment for the “Suppression of Non-native Mosquito Populations to Address the Impacts of Avian Malaria on Threatened and Endangered Forest Birds on Maui.”. The assessment will determine the impacts of using a new technique to manage mosquitoes in...
mauinow.com
DHHL: New plan guides Kahikinui forest restoration
A project to restore a 4,500-acre portion of native forest on the slopes of Haleakalā that began over 25 years ago has recommenced through the efforts of native Hawaiians from the Kahikinui Homestead Community. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands issued a Right of Entry (ROE) Permit to Ka...
mauinow.com
Kona low develops NW of the Hawaiian Islands, expected to bring moisture
A developing kona low far northwest of the islands is expected to move southward today, then shift west and away from the state thereafter, according to the National Weather Service. This low will shift winds to southerlies and southeasterlies today, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first...
mauinow.com
Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development
Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio. “As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it...
mauinow.com
Maui businessman, Bruce Bowman publishes biography
Bipolar, Epileptic Papa and Businessman, a new book by Maui’s Bruce Bowman, was released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. and is now available for purchase online. Having very little insight into the lives of his grandparents and parents before his birth, Bruce Bowman said he wrote the account of his life in an effort to share his experiences with his wife of 48 years, Evelyn, three children, and 10 grandchildren.
mauinow.com
Japanese Cultural Society of Maui hosts two signature events after two-year hiatus
After two years, two signature events of the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will return with Oshougatsu at the end of December and Shinnen Enkai in January. The Oshougatsu Mochi Pounding will be held Dec. 28 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, 1828 E. Vineyard Street. It includes a bento dinner with the Fukumoto’s famous ozoni and some lucky drawing games after the general membership meeting.
mauinow.com
Maui Prep Bozich Center sponsors donate $36,000 to independent school
Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bozich Center sponsors contributed $36,000 this year to the independent school serving preschool through 12th grade in West Maui. It’s Aliʻi level sponsors are: RayChin.com, Lahaina Stables and Triplett ʻOhana. The donations from the Aliʻi, ʻOhana and Hui sponsors provide unrestricted funding that...
mauinow.com
Kimié Miner Christmas concert features Kalani Peʻa, Nāpua Greig and Paula Fuga
Grammy-nominated producer, singer/songwriter, and co-founder/CEO of Haku Collective, Kimié Miner, is set to bring her “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The concert will also feature Kalani Peʻa, Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with special guest, Paula Fuga.
Comments / 0