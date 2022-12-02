JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people died on Friday afternoon after a crash in southeastern Minnesota.State Patrol says a car was traveling south on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township when it collided with a car traveling in the northbound lane.Alan Wunnecka, 60, from Brownsville, died in the crash. The other driver, 42-year-old James Adducci also died in the crash. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time.

