Diva Olivares
2d ago
what is becoming of this world? I think that everybody that commit a crime or kill someone they need to be put away for good . If they can give life to a man that had drugs then they need to do the same to the rest of them that do wrong .
2
KRGV
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
KRGV
Brownsville police arrest man accused of firing gun during Thanksgiving bar brawl
Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar
Weslaco PD: ‘Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations across the city
BPD: Man allegedly beat woman unconscious after jealousy at bar
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after a woman was beaten to an unconscious state, police stated. Luis Benitez, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 at the 1100 block of Robindale Road in Brownsville and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and two counts of assault family […]
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection Nov. 27.
Car battery could not hide Texas man’s drug haul, federal authorities say
A car's battery could not conceal $654,000 worth of heroin and meth, landing a 31-year-old Texas man in federal prison.
kurv.com
Fire Investigators Hope To Make Arrests Soon In Brownsville Club Fire
Brownsville fire investigators say they think they know who set a popular Brownsville nightclub on fire last month and hope to secure arrest warrants soon. Investigators have been poring over security camera video that shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar, pouring a flammable liquid, and lighting it.
2 people killed in southeastern Minnesota crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people died on Friday afternoon after a crash in southeastern Minnesota.State Patrol says a car was traveling south on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township when it collided with a car traveling in the northbound lane.Alan Wunnecka, 60, from Brownsville, died in the crash. The other driver, 42-year-old James Adducci also died in the crash. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22, a McAllen animal warden found […]
KRGV
Man accused of leaving narcotics inside vehicle outside hotel parking lot, Pharr police say
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of leaving narcotics inside a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to the department. On Nov. 19, Pharr police were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding found narcotics, recovered cocaine, and a GMC pickup truck.
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
Harlingen man Eliff pleads not guilty to murder of Corpus Christi woman
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Suspect leads multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in the vehicle he’s accused of stealing, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in rural McAllen on...
Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
kurv.com
Proposals Sought From Private Companies To Manage Hidalgo County-Leased Willacy County Jail
Hidalgo County will be sending requests for proposals from private companies to operate the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. The decision by Hidalgo County commissioners to do that comes about a month after Hidalgo and Willacy counties signed an agreement for Hidalgo County to lease the jail for the next 50 years.
KRGV
Valley family loses mobile home in fire
A single mother of four and her children are staying with a friend after a fire destroyed her home. The fire made Erica Diaz’s mobile home near the city of Edinburg unlivable, the Hidalgo County fire marshal said, adding that the fire was sparked by a candle. "The cause...
