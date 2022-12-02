Read full article on original website
BlueLinx expands leadership team
MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, has augmented its leadership team. The company announced two key appointments — Dionne Vernon as VP, talent management and Gui Nebel as VP, finance and treasury. The hires support the company’s commitment to world-class financial management and career development to bolster growth and develop its talent, BlueLinx said in a press release.
Do it Best announces December team hires and promotions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Do it Best has announced the following additions to its team. Further, Do it Best has also recognized these promotions within the team. Lori Cardelli as an Associate Building Materials Trader. Joe Hutt as a Merchandise Manager for Building Materials. Brittany Peavler as an Associate...
Southern Forest Products Association elects officers
METAIRIE, La. – The Southern Forest Products Association elected its new officers during the board of directors session at the association’s annual meeting Oct. 21 in Nashville. The 2022-23 SFPA officers are:. Chairman of the Board: Mark Richardson, The Westervelt Co. Vice Chairman of the Board: Rich Mills,...
G Wood Pro expands distribution through Holbrook Lumber
NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the exclusive U.S. partner of Tantimber, a global manufacturer of ThermoWood — Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) — has expanded its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding Holbrook Lumber Company. “G Wood Pro offers us an opportunity to expand our premium wood product...
Webinar Replay: The Importance of Understanding Valuation
The first step in your succession plan should be to invest in an independent, reliable, unbiased business valuation by a firm that understands the LBM industry. With the last two years of economic turbulence, having an objective value of your company provides the foundation for effective succession planning. Your business is likely your most valuable asset. Knowing the value of your business is imperative because it fuels important decision making like tax planning, funding your post ownership goals, and negotiating a sale price.
