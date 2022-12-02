ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Junk Bonanza's Vintage Christmas Show

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB5Wx_0jVEnXwd00

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 2, 2022 00:56

Junk Bonanza's Vintage Christmas Show is December 2 and 3 at Canterbury Events Center in Shakopee.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Some west metro kids are on a mission to provide fun for all

HOPKINS, Minn. -- At Glen Lake Elementary in Hopkins, the mission is spelled out: They want an accessible playground, and they want it bad.The students and staff are going to great lengths to make the $300,000 dream come true. They are door knocking, cold calling, collecting coins and much more.It's a shared mission, as student Nick Merhy - who doesn't use a wheelchair - explains."It's important for me to have this playground here so people in wheelchairs can have fun, too," Merhy said.The current set-up leaves some out. John Buettner is a fifth grader who does use a wheelchair."I get...
HOPKINS, MN
KARE 11

Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space

Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KEYC

Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cold weather couldn’t halt the celebration of the Bells on Belgrade holiday event in downtown North Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free public family-friendly event featured winter holiday staples, such as caroling, horse trolley rides, hot cocoa, holiday-themed games, and even Santa.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota

Image from MnDOT camera of fire crews at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaPhoto byMinnesota Department of Transportation. Just after 6 PM on Monday, December 5th, a 911 call came into the Dakota County 911 Center for a possible fire in the basement of the Yankee Tavern restaurant near the intersection of Hwy 13 and Yankee Doodle Rd in Eagan, Minnesota. The caller reported there was a fire in the basement and the business had lost power. They were evacuating everyone from the building.
EAGAN, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

How are lane line colors chosen? And what's done to make sure they're visible?

MINNEAPOLIS – Our start to winter weather has included several troublesome commutes.Rochelle from Blaine and Doug from Victoria both wondered why lane lines are painted white, making them especially hard to see during heavy snowfalls.That led us to ask: How are lane line colors chosen? And what's done to make sure they're visible?Commutes with caution have been plentiful over the past few weeks. It's a standard, but stressful experience this time of year, partly because the painted stripes that guide drivers disappear in the snow.Ethan Peterson, the pavement marking and crashworthy engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, understands the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Tuesday brings cooler temps, snow up north

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will be colder than the day before, and northern Minnesota is in for some snow.The high in the Twin Cities will be 28, and winds will stay fairly light. We should also see a bit more sunshine than we did on Monday.Up north, snow showers are possible through the early afternoon. Those could make the morning commute dicey. The system could leave 1-2 inches on the ground.The next chance of snow comes overnight into Wednesday morning, mainly affecting areas just north of Interstate 94. The Twin Cities could get clipped. That system should just leave a coating behind.Wednesday will be even cooler, with a high of just 22 in the metro. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s on Thursday, and it'll be even warmer through the weekend.There's a chance of more precipitation on both Sunday and Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes in 3 beavers in 1 day

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says it took in three beavers over the weekend, with researchers believing the drought may have played a part.According to the Roseville-based nonprofit, all three were taken in on Saturday. Two beavers were found along Highway 6 in Wayzata, which is "nowhere near water," the WRC said. Shortly after those two beavers were dropped off at the center, another beaver arrived. A young kit born this summer was found in Carver, Minnesota huddled up against a garage door. The WRC says rescuing the animals took a team of clients, a police sergeant and three rehabbers. "We simply don't have the space and set-up needed for this, so we are working with other rehabbers right now on transfer details. The pair will stay together and the kit will likely go to another rehabber who is raising other young beaver kits," the WRC said. Researchers speculate that the drought may be a factor in the recent uptick of movement in the state's beaver population, with the animals' ponds being too low to sustain them over the winter. 
ROSEVILLE, MN
thefamilyvacationguide.com

6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota

Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
106K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy