Junk Bonanza's Vintage Christmas Show

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says it took in three beavers over the weekend, with researchers believing the drought may have played a part.According to the Roseville-based nonprofit, all three were taken in on Saturday. Two beavers were found along Highway 6 in Wayzata, which is "nowhere near water," the WRC said. Shortly after those two beavers were dropped off at the center, another beaver arrived. A young kit born this summer was found in Carver, Minnesota huddled up against a garage door. The WRC says rescuing the animals took a team of clients, a police sergeant and three rehabbers. "We simply don't have the space and set-up needed for this, so we are working with other rehabbers right now on transfer details. The pair will stay together and the kit will likely go to another rehabber who is raising other young beaver kits," the WRC said. Researchers speculate that the drought may be a factor in the recent uptick of movement in the state's beaver population, with the animals' ponds being too low to sustain them over the winter.

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO