Howard Bergel, 62

COVENTRY, R.I. – Howard Jay Bergel passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of RI. Howard was son of Joan (Erenkrantz) Bergel and the late Jordan Bergel. Howie had many hobbies and passions which included his love of classical music, cars, attending and watching...
Celebrating the launch of Jewish Rhody Media's new podcast series: 'Breaking the Glass'

PAWTUCKET – Nearly 100 people gathered Saturday night [Dec. 3] at Rhode Island Spirits to celebrate the launch of “Breaking the Glass,” an in-depth exploration of multifaith relationships produced and reported by Jewish Rhody Media’s Emma Newbery. The first three of six episodes were released Dec. 1. Three more episodes will be released every two weeks, beginning Dec. 15.
