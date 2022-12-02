PAWTUCKET – Nearly 100 people gathered Saturday night [Dec. 3] at Rhode Island Spirits to celebrate the launch of “Breaking the Glass,” an in-depth exploration of multifaith relationships produced and reported by Jewish Rhody Media’s Emma Newbery. The first three of six episodes were released Dec. 1. Three more episodes will be released every two weeks, beginning Dec. 15.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO