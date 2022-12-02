Read full article on original website
Here is What to Know Beyond Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Trending Stock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -16.6%, compared to...
Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Beneficial for Carlisle (CSL)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is poised to gain from its diversified business structure. The company’s global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions are commendable. Solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity are expected to aid the company’s Carlisle...
Should Value Investors Buy Liberty Energy (LBRT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Union Pacific UNP, CSX Corp. CSX and Norfolk Southern NSC.
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RxSight, Inc. (RXST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Alexandria (ARE) Rewards Investors, Hikes Dividend by 2.5%
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE announced a 2.5% sequential hike in its fourth-quarter 2022 cash dividend payout. Delighting its shareholders, the company will now pay out a dividend of $1.21 per share, up from the $1.18 paid in the third quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jan 13, 2023 to shareholders on record as of Dec 30, 2022.
Titan Machinery and GIII Apparel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Titan Machinery TITN as the Bull of the Day and GIII Apparel Group GIII asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Range Resources RRC, EQT Corp. EQT and Comstock Resources CRK.
Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Here's Why Lamb Weston (LW) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
CNO Financial (CNO) Rises 24.9% in 3 Months: More Growth Ahead?
CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s CNO shares have jumped 24.9% in the past three months compared with the 8.2% rise of the industry it belongs to, thanks to the growing demand for benefits solutions. The company has also been gaining from the strong performance of its direct-to-consumer and worksite businesses.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Datadog Inc. DDOG, Fortinet Inc. FTNT, Paycom Software Inc. PAYC and VeriSign Inc. VRSN.
Acquisitions to Aid Manitowoc (MTW) Amid Inflated Costs
The Manitowoc Company MTW stands to gain from its investment in new product development programs, acquisitions as well as efforts to grow the aftermarket business. Its cost-saving actions will aid the company counter the impact of the ongoing inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. MTW has been witnessing a drop in...
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
"In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program. Recent headline-grabbing layoff announcements have mostly been confined to the tech sector, where the combined headwinds of higher interest rates, bearish sentiment on Wall Street, and an uncertain economic climate have helped end a decade-plus of expansion and hiring. The food and beverage industry has performed well...
