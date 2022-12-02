Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Howard student helping her classmates with nonprofit | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — Even with a college workload, one Howard University student carves out time to give back to her classmates, and her community back home in Philadelphia. Sophomore Akayla Brown has been running Dimplez 4 Dayz in Philly since she was 13. Her goal was to give resources and...
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
southbmore.com
Under Armour Begins Construction on 280,000 sq. ft. Building at New Campus
Work has begun on a new 280,000 sq. ft. office, retail, and fitness building at Under Armour’s new global headquarters campus in Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington). This new building, which is situated at the northern section of the property near E. Cromwell St. and the mixed-use Baltimore Peninsula Development, is currently being called Teammate Building 2 (TMB2).
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
baltimorebrew.com
Participant in protest outside CSX Curtis Bay facility struck in the eye with a paintball
Residents organized the rally to call for an end to coal handling that they say threatens the health and safety of their South Baltimore community. One of the participants in last week’s protest rally outside the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay suffered an eye injury when he was struck in the face with a paintball.
southbmore.com
Demolition Begins at Former Locke Insulaters Factory in Port Covington
Demolition began in recent days on the former 25-acre former Locke Insulators property at 2525 Insulator Dr. in Port Covington. 28 Walker and its development partners K. Hovnanian Homes, DRB Homes, and Greystar are planning 809 housing units at the waterfront site. The Locke Insulator Company built its Port Covington...
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
southbmore.com
New Major Appointed to Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District
Effective Dec. 4, 2022: Major Samuel Hood moves to the Southern District. He previously served with the Criminal Investigation Division/Homeland Security Intelligence Section.”. Your first opportunity to meet Major Hood will be on Tuesday night at the Command Staff/CRC Meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday night of the month...
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
