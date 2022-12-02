World Cup 2022 Group G permutations: What do Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon need to go through?

Group G of World Cup 2022 concludes on Friday night with only one team through for certain – and the other three all vying for that second knockout spot.

We all thought Brazil would make light work of their pool – and while they didn't blow Switzerland or Serbia out of the water, six points from six give the Selecao safe passage to the last-16. That leaves those two European nations playing off for that final spot – and don't forget Cameroon, who are still in with a shout of going through.

It's going to be fiery and if it's anything like other World Cup groups this year, there could be twists on the night.

Group G fixtures

7pm GMT: Brazil v Cameroon

7pm GMT: Serbia v Switzerland

Who needs what to reach the last 16?

1. Brazil, (6pts, GD+3)

Brazil are through. With six points, there's no way that they can be caught and with just one more point from their final fixture against Cameroon, Tite's boys will secure their status as winners of the group.

The only way that the Brazilians finish second in their group is if they lose to Cameroon and Switzerland beat Serbia. Even then, there would have to be a swing of three goals in each of the games – say, 2-0 to Cameroon, 2-0 to Switzerland. Unlikely but not impossible.

2. Switzerland (3pts, GD+0)

The easiest way for Switzerland to go through is to beat Serbia – just as they did four years ago in Russia. The Swiss have three points and know that a win will put them beyond Cameroon, whatever happens in with their game – but as mentioned, they also know that there's a slim chance they could top the group, despite their 1-0 loss to Brazil.

Switzerland could just draw, however, and still go through, assuming that Brazil beat Cameroon. If Switzerland draw with Serbia though and Cameroon win by more than one goal, Cameroon will go through on goal difference.

3. Cameroon (1pt, GD-1)

It's looking difficult for the Indomitable Lions. Needing to beat Brazil isn't ideal.

That's the only way that they can go through – and even then it might not be enough. They are praying for a colossal favour from the Serbians as well as an unlikely result of their own. Still, given how they turned the game around against Serbia with a second-half masterclass from Vincent Aboubakar, they're not without precedent for a result no one saw coming.

4. Serbia (1pt, GD-2)

Serbia may be bottom of the group but they can still go through. The collapse against Cameroon means that they go into the game against Switzerland with their backs against the wall – but they can go through if they win their game, which isn't a bad place to be.

Like the Swiss, they'll be looking over their shoulders for a shock Cameroonian win. The African side's superior goal difference over Serbia's means that if they do pull off the shock against Brazil, Serbia will have needed to have beaten Switzerland by two or more goals more than Cameroon's win.