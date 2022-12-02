ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
FOX Carolina

AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
R.A. Heim

Will your payment from the state come before Christmas?

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Vladimir Solomianyi (Unsplash)onUnsplash. You know that you've got some money coming from the state of South Carolina, but will you get your payment before the holidays? If you're asking this question, know that you're not alone. But first, why are you getting this money? Well, if you paid taxes, you are getting a refund back from the state because Governor McMaster, signed a bill to approve income tax refunds.
abccolumbia.com

AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

