Detroit, MI

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Detroit

Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less: Asian Corned BeefWhat's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday Photos: Samuel Robinson/AxiosHonest John'sWhat's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of...
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Remember That Time The Pontiac Silverdome Hosted the 1994 World Cup?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, soccer fans across the globe have turned their attention to the action in Qatar. Although Team USA was eliminated over the weekend in a tough loss against the Netherlands, there's still plenty of fierce competition ahead to see who will make it to the World Cup finals scheduled for December 18, 2022.
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season

The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Community Policy