In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Detroit
Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less: Asian Corned BeefWhat's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday Photos: Samuel Robinson/AxiosHonest John'sWhat's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of...
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink
A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
Remember That Time The Pontiac Silverdome Hosted the 1994 World Cup?
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, soccer fans across the globe have turned their attention to the action in Qatar. Although Team USA was eliminated over the weekend in a tough loss against the Netherlands, there's still plenty of fierce competition ahead to see who will make it to the World Cup finals scheduled for December 18, 2022.
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season
The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted on social media. ...
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
