ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
BBC

US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead

Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CBS Detroit

Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Mark Hake

Inflation Numbers Due Out on Dec. 13 May Not Really Show Any Improvement

Photo byPhoto by Isaac Smith on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release the CPI inflation index numbers in a little over a week on Dec. 13 for November 2022. The reality is that they may not really show much improvement for most Americans, despite the fact that prices have tempered their gains in the past several months.
newsnationnow.com

US adds 263,000 jobs in November

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — America’s employers added 263,000 jobs in November, defying expectations amid the Fed’s efforts to gradually cool the economy. The report Friday from the Labor Department showed the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as...
invezz.com

U.S. job market is still very hot: what to expect from stocks next week?

U.S. economy added way more than expects jobs in November. Katie Stockton explained what it means for the equities market. "VIX" or the CBOE Volatility Index slipped below 20 on Friday. S&P 500 is in the red on Friday after the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported the U.S. economy to...
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy