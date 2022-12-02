Read full article on original website
Black-owned Fiber and Material Science Firm Aja Labs Raises $2.5M Ahead of Launching Patent-Pending Hair Extensions Made From Plants
Aja Labs has raised $2.5MM in a seed round of funding led by Impact America Fund, Better Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participating changemakers across public health, business, beauty, and cosmetics, including Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a beauty-tech company and platform for hairstylists that closed a $40MM Series C in Summer 2022.
Black Foodie Finder Launches Platform To Find Quality Content From the Black Foodie Community
In search for some good food, head over to the Black Foodie Finder and find what satisfies your tastebuds. Black Foodie Finder, a news and information-driven platform for urban foodies, has been created as a central site for Black Foodies to share their content, event, and news. According to Yahoo...
Black-Owned ‘Culturs Lifestyle Network’ Aims To Bring The Beauty Of Global Culture To Your Door
The Culturs global multicultural lifestyle network activates 21st-century diversity by creating media, products and experiences that embrace hidden diversity. A certified black-owned business with a social mission, Culturs focuses on “in-between” cultural populations, including multi-ethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color – because everyone should feel like they matter.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.
