wfft.com
Aboite Township adds baby box to fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) --The 129th baby box in the nation was added to an Aboite Township fire station on Tuesday. Fire Station #2 is the new home of a Safe Haven Baby Box. Aboite Township Trustee Mike Meyers said when he heard about baby boxes, he jumped right on board.
wfft.com
ACPL to host "Season's Readings" Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will host its annual "Season's Readings" Tuesday from 2 - 3 p.m. in the Main Library Great Hall, 900 Library Plaza. ACPL employees will share excerpts from their favorite holiday stories. Excerpts from "Hanukkah with Bells On" by Neil...
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
wfft.com
Mild Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek. If you haven’t put the outdoor holiday decorations up, this is the day to do it. Highs reach near 50 degrees with a light and variable breeze. We will even see some sunshine!. The clouds...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Carroll students carol for Northwest Allen community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Band students at Carroll High School are sharing the magic of this holiday season. They’re giving the gift of music to some who haven’t left their homes much since the pandemic. "Being a musician is not only about the internal rewards, but also...
News Now Warsaw
Large Crowd Expected For Tonight’s US 30 Meeting In Warsaw
WARSAW – A large crowd – likely hundreds of people – are expected to attend Tuesday night’s meeting at Lincoln Elementary in Warsaw concerning the long-term reconstruction of U.S. 30. Indiana Department of Transportation has not officially embraced the project, which would convert the existing highway...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angel Tree program helps local mom for Christmas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is designed to provide all children in need with gifts of closing and toys for Christmas. The program connects families in need with those in the community who can help. Arricia Adams is a mother...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Getz Road starting Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Getz Road at the intersection of Covington Road beginning Monday. Crews will be working on signal detection. Weather permitting, the work should be finished Thursday.
WNDU
Visit Nappanee Challenge underway
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - You can win money and prizes just by completing fun challenges. It’s all part of the Visit Nappanee Challenge. Participating downtown businesses are offering fun challenges for guests. Once you complete a challenge, you’ll post a picture on social media with #NappaneeChallenge, and then tag...
WANE-TV
Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
wfft.com
Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will take place Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum
FORT Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - The Memorial Coliseum will host the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday. The ceremony will take place in Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Guests should enter...
wfft.com
INDOT asking public for thoughts on future of U.S. 30 corridor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with local planning groups to discuss the future of U.S 30. INDOT isn’t making any immediate changes, but Monday night marked the beginning of a study to look into this major Northeast Indiana road. Organizers say this...
wfft.com
Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Columbia City man. 69-year-old Martin John Barry, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, has been missing since 10:45 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans...
wfft.com
Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to child cancer patients
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A familiar jingle rang inside North Side High School Sunday. Santa Claus took a break from building toys in the North Pole to visit Northeast Indiana. He and his high school elves organize the Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer at the school every year.
max983.net
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
wfft.com
Backpacks of Hope collects donations for homeless people
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kristina Bickel has distributed essential items to homeless people with Backpacks of Hope for 11 years. Before her, it was her nephew Zachary. “He was a big support to finding friends, helping them out in any way he possibly could,” Bickel said. When he...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWFD: No injuries reported in fire on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no one was injured in a fire on the city’s east side Tuesday morning. FWFD Chief Adam O’Connor says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Edsall Ave. a little after 10:20 a.m.
wfft.com
Arrest made in Tuesday morning Jefferson Boulevard shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man involved in an early morning shooting in a parking lot at West Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street. Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery. The shooting happened around 2:43 a.m. when a man...
WANE-TV
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
