7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Billion Dollar Pittsburgh Tech Company Is On Everyone's PhoneTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffers knee injury vs. Coppin State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half of a game against Coppin State on Tuesday night. He was helped off the court and was unable to return, but the severity of the injury has not been revealed at this time.
On the Beat: Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.
WATCH: On the Beat Live! - Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels
Two more Mountaineers enter the transfer portal
Two West Virginia football players who were not contributors for different reasons during the 2022 season are using the transfer portal to officially end their time with the program. Tuesday, the second day of the portal period that ends Jan. 18, saw safety Saint McLeod and tight end Corbin Page become the latest players to use the mechanism to find a new home.
Duke puts away Iowa 74-62 in last big nonconference game of season
Duke Basketball had one final shot to put a Quadrant One win on their NCAA Tournament resume before conference play starts, and frankly there won't be too many opportunities in the ACC this year, on Tuesday night as they faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game was the nightcap of the Jimmy V Classic, with No. 15 Duke set to matchup with Kris Murray and Iowa under the bright lights of the Madison Square Garden.
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
First Impressions: Duke outclasses Iowa in Madison Square Garden
The Hawkeyes had the college basketball world watching them late on Tuesday night and they couldn't get it done under the bright New York lights. Duke takes down the Hawkeyes 74-62 behind a solid three-point shooting performance and holding Iowa to nearly-nothing from the perimeter. Let's dive into some first impressions.
The first NET rankings for college basketball released today and WVU.....
The first NET rankings for college basketball have been released, and West Virginia's men's basketball team comes out looking great. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 11 in the NET, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. The NET is an acronym for the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As...
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Neal Brown’s New Contract
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s new director of athletics Wren Baker has now landed in Morgantown and will officially start his duties on December 19th, but in addition to getting acclimated with the area, Baker has big, major decisions to make over the next several weeks. The...
Arkansas set to host transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell
Arkansas got big news late last week when KJ Jefferson announced he will return to school in 2023, but the Razorbacks still have plenty of work to do at the quarterback position. This weekend, the Hogs will get a chance to host North Carolina quarterback and Morrilton (Ark.) native Jacolby...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
Fire under investigation in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
