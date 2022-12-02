Read full article on original website
Arkansas set to host transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell
Arkansas got big news late last week when KJ Jefferson announced he will return to school in 2023, but the Razorbacks still have plenty of work to do at the quarterback position. This weekend, the Hogs will get a chance to host North Carolina quarterback and Morrilton (Ark.) native Jacolby...
Colorado football transfer portal updates
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
247Sports
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. cuts recruitment list to four teams
USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. has cut his recruitment to four programs: Colorado, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M. Horn entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29. The sophomore has caught 67 passes for 959 yards and two touchdowns through two seasons with the Bulls. Horn played high school football...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Texas A&M EDGE Elijah Jeudy enters transfer portal, lands three offers immediately
Touted Texas A&M EDGE defender Elijah Jeudy has entered the transfer portal and already has a few offers on the table. Nebraska, Syracuse and Boston College have all reached out to the defensive playmaker since he recently entered. Jeudy played high school football at Philadelphia (PA) Northeast, where he was...
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the Read more... The post Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Clemson DE enters transfer portal
The Tigers suffer another loss to the transfer portal. Another Clemson defensive player had decided to enter the transfer portal. Defensive end Kevin Swint announced on social media that he will be entering the (...)
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
Ex-Nebraska Assistant Top Candidate For Head Coaching Job
An experienced coach could receive his first collegiate head-coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is a candidate to replace Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell reportedly accepted a seven-year deal to become Liberty's head coach after leading the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record over the last three seasons.
Coach Smith Named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year
WACO, Texas – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been named the American Football Coaches Association FBS Region 5 Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday. Smith has guided the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record this season, and Oregon State will be looking for its 10th win of the year for just the third time in school history when OSU plays Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.
