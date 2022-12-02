ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point

The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Comeback

Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the Read more... The post Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game

College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
DENTON, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Ex-Nebraska Assistant Top Candidate For Head Coaching Job

An experienced coach could receive his first collegiate head-coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is a candidate to replace Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell reportedly accepted a seven-year deal to become Liberty's head coach after leading the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record over the last three seasons.
CONWAY, SC
247Sports

Coach Smith Named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year

WACO, Texas – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been named the American Football Coaches Association FBS Region 5 Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday. Smith has guided the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record this season, and Oregon State will be looking for its 10th win of the year for just the third time in school history when OSU plays Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy