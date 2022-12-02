BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane (Silver Spring, Md.) has been named an honorable mention freshman All-America selection by College Football News. Delane (6-1, 177) played in eight games as a freshman, making four starts while registering 38 tackles (17 solo). He defended nine passes, recording eight breakups while making his first career interception at Duke (Nov. 12). An All-ACC honorable mention selection, Delane also forced two fumbles in his debut season for the Hokies.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO