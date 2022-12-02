Bob Huggins On Facing Xavier Again: Zero 'Good Thoughts' Towards The Musketeers

The Bearcats coaching legend went .500 against Xavier in his career.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats head coach Bob Huggins has his West Virginia team facing off against Xavier on Saturday. Huggins made it clear he still has no good feelings toward UC's biggest rival.

"I don't have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever," Huggins told reporters on Thursday. "None. Absolutely none."

Huggins' record against XU in the Crosstown Shootout was 8-8. He finished his UC career in 2005 with a 399-127 overall record in Clifton.

"They will call names out, yes," Huggins continued. "It's quite a rivalry. I think more so on their side than UC's side. … [Former XU head coach] Pete [Gillen] and I didn't get along very well. Then that all changed. Pete and I got along very well after that. We got to be good friends."

Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year and has coached at West Virginia since 2007. Cincinnati plays Xavier next Saturday at 3 p.m. ET inside Fifth Third Arena.

