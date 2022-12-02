'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Not Ashamed' About Secret Romance In Wake Of ABC Shake-Up Over Relationship Scandal

Mega

There's no shame in Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ' game! The Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers are "not ashamed" about their secret alleged affair and feel supported by their ABC peers despite execs being forced to have "emergency meetings" about their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” an insider told Page Six on Thursday. When discussing Robach and Holmes' first day back at work after their six-month romance was finally exposed, a source revealed they felt “supported and loved" by their colleagues, adding staffers even said a prayer for the pair.

While "it’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out," the insider said that Robach and Holmes feel "relief" their story is out there. Up until this week, everyone thought the GMA costars were happily married... to other people.

They both tied the knot with their significant others in 2010. However, after PDA-filled photos showed that Robach and Holmes were more than friends, the status of their marriages changed.

According to reports, Robach is getting a divorce from actor Andrew Shue , and it's "almost finalized." RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the duo quietly sold their $5.2 million home just weeks ago.

As for Holmes, his marriage to Marilee Fiebig has reportedly been on the verge of ending for years.

Multiple sources told Page Six that they've dealt with marriage issues, including rumors of cheating, adding they hit a rough patch months ago. While they reportedly tried to reconcile, he allegedly moved out for good "four months ago."

The insider revealed that Robach was there for Holmes through his marriage woes.

“The only person he could lean on was Amy when he was having trouble with his marriage again recently. Amy was the first person he reached out to," the insider shared, adding, "no one knew he was getting a divorce until yesterday."

Holmes was even wearing his wedding ring on air Wednesday. His band was noticeably absent when his cohost and lover returned to the show after their romance went public.