Jennifer Garner twins with daughter Violet, 17, at White House state dinner

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet matched in black at the White House state dinner Thursday night.

The teenager sported a heart-printed Carolina Herrera dress during the rare appearance on her 17th birthday.

Violet, who carried a matching clutch to the event, wore red Stuart Weitzman heels and her hair slicked back in a bun.

As for Garner, the “13 Going on 30” star stunned in her own pair of Stuart Weitzman platforms, along with a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin details.

The mother-daughter pair were photographed sweetly holding hands and smiling at the star-studded Washington, D.C. event.

Twitter users raved over the dazzling duo.

“Violet looks great,” one fan gushed.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet held hands at the White House State dinner. AFP via Getty Images

Other celebrity guests ranged from pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Lupita Nyong’o and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck’s other two children — Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — were absent from the dinner.

The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018 . Garner, 50, has since moved on with on-again, off-again boyfriend John Miller , while Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez in July.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer called Garner a “amazing” co-parent in an October interview with Vogue .

Garner shares her daughter, as well as Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. FilmMagic

“They work really well together,” the Grammy winner, who is the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian, gushed of the exes last month.

Affleck, for his part, gave rare insight into his and Garner’s dynamic while raising Violet, Seraphina and Samuel in a candid interview last year.

“ It’s important to have two parents for the rearing and upbringing of a child,” the Oscar winner explained to WSJ. Magazine in December 2021. “The most important thing to me is to be a good father.”

That same month, the “Tender Bar” star told “Good Morning America” viewers that he is at his “happiest” with the little ones.

“My life is better … when I am around [them],” the Golden Globe winner said, noting that his brood gives his life the most “worth.”