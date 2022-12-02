ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Reveals The Cast Has Yet to Shoot the Second Half of Season 5 (Outsider Exclusive)

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press, Outsider)

When chatting all things Yellowstone Season 5, Brecken Merrill clears up the filming schedule for Paramount’s monster 14-episode order.

The 14-year-old Tate Dutton actor, now a huge fan of Westerns thanks to starring in television’s top show, is also an Outsider to his core. Showing up to our interview in his custom Outsider Shop Shirt, Brecken is completely chill yet bubbling with excitement all at once. And after walking me through the “emotional rollercoaster” Season 5 has been for him so far, he let a few truth bombs drop.

Chiefly, the shooting schedule that comes with filming the 14-episode behemoth that is Yellowstone Season 5 was anything but soothing.

“It was very chaotic,” Brecken reveals from the California art school he attends. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online?” he recalls as he sits in a desk after a “busy” 9-to-5 days of class.

“It was kind of a mess of everything, we were scrambling,” he says. And for the young actor in particular, “I do miss my friends a lot when we’re filming. We facetime every day, and I mean, we’re only halfway done!” he reveals. Wait, what?

‘Yellowstone’ Cast is ‘Only Halfway Done’ Filming Season 5, ‘We Go Back Soon’ says Brecken Merrill

As Brecken reveals, “We’re only halfway done, we go back soon,” he clarifies of Season 5. So I asked point-blank if they’ve shot the second half of this monster season, which he answered with an immediate “Nope!”

When do they head back out to Montana to continue filming, then? “Soon! March, I think,” Brecken reveals. In fact, he hasn’t even seen the script for those next six episodes (the first half of Season 5 will be 8 episodes in total).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc67F_0jVEiH2200
Brecken Merrill as Tate and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on the Yellowstone set in Montana, U.S. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“I’m probably going to be really surprised soon. We have not received the other half of the script yet,” he adds of furthering his Tate Dutton knowledge. For now, “I’ve got to keep my mouth shut! I cannot spoil anything,” he says of the rest of this first half, before joking that “Everybody dies!” with a laugh.

Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan runs a tight ship, and the cast abides. This includes Brecken Merrill, who raised both hands to surrender to any snipers posed outside his school window. As for what’s coming in Season 5, “Stay tuned,” Brecken asks of fans. “Stay tuned, keep watching. It’s gonna be crazy.”

For now, Brecken remains as big an Outsider fan as we are of Yellowstone. “Outsider, let’s go!” he chants in his shop shirt. He returns as Tate Dutton each Sunday as Yellowstone Season 5 rolls out exclusively on Paramount Network.

