TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Shuffles Its Release Date Again
DC’s The Flash will now open one week earlier than previously expected, moving to June 16, 2023. The film, which was originally slated to hit theaters on March 23, 2018, is now on its seventh release date since being announced. The film has been a considerable source of controversy...
Tomorrow Studios To Adapt Japanese Crime Drama ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective’ For U.S. Market
Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership, has optioned Japanese crime format Connected: The Homebound Detective, produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV, for an adaptation in the U.S. market. Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the adaptation with Tomorrow Studios. The series follows an agoraphobic young man, still living in his childhood bedroom, who uses his genius internet research abilities to help solve crimes. The show was broadcast this April in Japan, where it became the top-rating series on Japanese catch-up service TVer and Hulu Japan. It was created by Creative Director Itaru Mizuno for Nippon TV and Michael...
Directors of Scrapped ‘Batgirl’ Reveal Which Project Would Get them Back at DC
By now, the sudden and surprising cancellation of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batgirl film is the stuff of Hollywood legend. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with the likes of Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser in starring roles, the movie was nearly complete by the time of its now-infamous canning at the hands of new WBD CEO David Zaslav. To make matters worse, the creative duo behind the project were reportedly unaware of its demise before the news broke online, and found out they were unexpectedly unemployed along with everybody else. However, despite the unsavory circumstances surrounding Batgirl‘s end, it would appear Arbi and Fallah are still game to return to WBD’s world of capes and crusaders.
RUMOR: Long-Rumored ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Remake May Be PS5 Exclusive
There’s been quite a few rumors throughout the years about Metal Gear Solid making its return. While it seemed that the franchise creator Hideo Kojima was continuing work on his own projects, it was surprising that one of gaming’s biggest IPs wasn’t going to make a return at some point. The longest running rumor is that there’s been a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid in some form of production thoughout the years, not too dissimilar to the recently confirmed Silent Hill projects. Now, a Spanish site AreaJugones has seemingly revived that rumor oncea gain with a bit more info.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
Charlie Cox shares Thoughts on Potential Recasting of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in ‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series
Daredevil is back, but with the exception of Vincent D’Onofrio, there’s not much known about the original caste from the Netflix era. Elden Henson played Matt Murdock’s best friend Foggy Nelson while Deborah Ann Woll took on the role of Karen Page. While Charlie Cox did make his return to the MCU with a new Daredevil series Born Again heading to Disney, there’s not much word about the rest of the original cast.
The Sunday Paper—December 4, 2022
There were several revelations from the 2022 CCXP Disney Panel in Brazil on Thursday. Marvel Studios unveiled both the first trailer and synopsis for the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer offered us our first look at several new players, including Lylla. Here’s who we theorieze might die in the movie. See the full trailer below:
‘Batgirl’ Directors Reveal Movie Was Never Completed
Batgirl never made it to theaters but has somehow become one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most talked-about films. The film, which was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was scrapped earlier this year before it had a chance to release and has since developed into one of superhero cinema’s greatest mysteries. While canceling movies isn’t unusual for Hollywood, it is a bit strange to dump a project after it’s completed filming, and fans are desperate to know what they would have seen had Batgirl been made public. Its cast, led by promising newcomer Leslie Grace, featured the grand return of Michael Keaton as Batman and a redemptive villain role for internet darling Brendan Fraser, who is in the midst of an immense career comeback.
Marvel Studios Inspired Jonathan Kasdan’s New Idea for a ‘Solo’ Follow-Up
After playing a key role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke has had an expanding role in the pages of Star Wars comics as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Writer Charles Soule made Qi’ra the focus of an unofficial trilogy of comic book events that take place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi that sees the character move out from behind the scenes to become one of the greatest thorns in the side of Emperor Palpatine.
‘Star Wars: Jedi Survivor’ Steam Leak May Reveals March Release Date
The tradition of an upcoming reveal being quickly spoiled has found its latest victim. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor was just teased to finally make its long-awaited gameplay showcase in the upcoming Game Awards on December 8th. Yet, it seems that Steam got a little to excited about the Jedi Fallen Order sequel, as it accidentally has leaked the release date for the project. Not just that, but also the first DLC that is inspired by classic Star Wars characters Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Wild Character Mash-Up Cut from Film
In 2018, Marvel Comics published Infinity Wars, a 6-issue event that saw Gamora inadvertently use the Infinity Stones to create some mash-up characters such as Iron Hammer (Iron Man and Thor) and Soldier Supreme (Captain America and Doctor Strange). It was a crazy idea that made resulted in some great-looking character designs, but they ultimately stayed behind in their own Warp World when things returned to normal.
Star-Lord Cannot Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Somebody(s) will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn has promised an emotional conclusion to his trilogy and we know that the film is the last ride for this version of the Guardians. Vegas should probably open the betting line on who fans think will die in the film (maybe they already have) and pretty much any death will pack a heavy emotional punch, but there’s one character who should have a lot more gas in the tank in the future of the MCU: Star-Lord. Marvel Studios Peter Quill absolutely cannot die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Adds Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt in Major Roles
The time has come, as we’re getting our first real casting announcement for the upcoming Disney+ continuation of Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are the only known cast to return with Matt Corman and Chris Ord acting as showrunners on the new adaptation of the iconic Man Without Fear. Deadline has just revealed that they have cast Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt in major roles, which are even described to potentially be love interests for the leads.
