ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

$18M real estate portfolio is largest Brunswick deal in 5 years

The $18 million sale of five commercial buildings totaling 71,583 square feet is the largest such deal in Brunswick in more than five years, according to a news release from the Boulos Co. WFF Brunswick Owner LLC bought 16-22 Station Ave. from JHR Development of Maine LLC, in a transaction...
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year

Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
BATH, ME
mainebiz.biz

On a roll: Auburn tire retailer expands with new Vermont store

VIP Tires & Service has expanded its regional footprint with its fifth location in Vermont amid a bullish business outlook for 2023. The Auburn-based company, led by President and CEO Tim Winkeler, opened its 67th location last week at a former Hyundai car dealership in Bennington. The new store is located at 183 Phyllis Lane and employs eight people, including manager John Chapman. That brings the company's total to more than 600 employees.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

FAME approves $1.2M to help Augusta precision tool manufacturer

Finance Authority of Maine approved a $1.2 million loan for KV Tooling Systems LLC, a precision tool manufacturer in Augusta. The funds will help the company build an addition to the property; create three new positions and retain six employees; purchase a new computer numerical control machine; prep and finish equipment; meet increased demand and provide ongoing working capital.
AUGUSTA, ME
ngxchange.org

MDOT Grand Trunk rail planning: Commuter rail best choice for NG

This Monday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greely Arts Center in Cumberland, next to the high school, MDOT will have a presentation and public comment period on the Grand Trunk Railroad that runs between India Street in Portland to the Danville Junction, in south Auburn. This is the eastern tracks in the Intervale that you also cross on Cobb’s Bridge Road next to the Royal River.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
92 Moose

This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life

I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
SACO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
mainernews.com

Everything Is Cool

“Everything is cool / Everything’s okay / Why, just before last Christmas / My baby went away / Across the sea to an island / While the bridges brightly burn / So far away from my land / The valley of the unconcerned”. — John Prine, “Everything Is Cool”...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge

In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy