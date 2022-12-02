Read full article on original website
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
mainebiz.biz
South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer
South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
mainebiz.biz
$18M real estate portfolio is largest Brunswick deal in 5 years
The $18 million sale of five commercial buildings totaling 71,583 square feet is the largest such deal in Brunswick in more than five years, according to a news release from the Boulos Co. WFF Brunswick Owner LLC bought 16-22 Station Ave. from JHR Development of Maine LLC, in a transaction...
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
mainebiz.biz
On a roll: Auburn tire retailer expands with new Vermont store
VIP Tires & Service has expanded its regional footprint with its fifth location in Vermont amid a bullish business outlook for 2023. The Auburn-based company, led by President and CEO Tim Winkeler, opened its 67th location last week at a former Hyundai car dealership in Bennington. The new store is located at 183 Phyllis Lane and employs eight people, including manager John Chapman. That brings the company's total to more than 600 employees.
Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine
Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
mainebiz.biz
FAME approves $1.2M to help Augusta precision tool manufacturer
Finance Authority of Maine approved a $1.2 million loan for KV Tooling Systems LLC, a precision tool manufacturer in Augusta. The funds will help the company build an addition to the property; create three new positions and retain six employees; purchase a new computer numerical control machine; prep and finish equipment; meet increased demand and provide ongoing working capital.
ngxchange.org
MDOT Grand Trunk rail planning: Commuter rail best choice for NG
This Monday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greely Arts Center in Cumberland, next to the high school, MDOT will have a presentation and public comment period on the Grand Trunk Railroad that runs between India Street in Portland to the Danville Junction, in south Auburn. This is the eastern tracks in the Intervale that you also cross on Cobb’s Bridge Road next to the Royal River.
This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life
I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
mainernews.com
Everything Is Cool
“Everything is cool / Everything’s okay / Why, just before last Christmas / My baby went away / Across the sea to an island / While the bridges brightly burn / So far away from my land / The valley of the unconcerned”. — John Prine, “Everything Is Cool”...
mainepublic.org
A new health insurer in Maine hopes its unique approach will encourage primary care and lower costs
Freelance bookkeeper Sara Ameigh of South Portland has never liked traditional health insurance. "I felt like I was paying a ton of money, a few hundred dollars a month, and then nothing was covered at all," she says. "So it was like, what's the point of it? Why do I even need this?"
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
NECN
Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge
In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire
GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
