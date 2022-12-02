What did The Athletic writer say about Jim Harbaugh to the Indianapolis Colts?Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL in 2023?. Get used to it, folks. Regardless of what Jim Harbaugh says, as long as he keeps winning big at Michigan, which he has certainly been doing over the past two seasons, there is going to be plenty of speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL. On Sunday, a report surfaced from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, suggesting that sources of theirs have indicated that multiple NFL teams have already begun their groundwork on Harbaugh. Later in the day, Harbaugh shot those rumors down. Well, on Monday, Bob Kravitz of The Athletic said ‘all signs point to’ the Indianapolis Colts targeting Harbaugh to be their next head coach.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO