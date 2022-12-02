Read full article on original website
Doctor says Matthew Stafford’s injury could be career-threatening
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they were placing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve, causing speculation that he could miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if Stafford was done for the season. At that time, McVay revealed to reporters that Stafford had a “spinal cord contusion” and that he was “probably” done for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. But could Matthew Stafford’s injury be career-threatening? Dr. David J. Chao believes that is the case.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams wants to take over legacy of No. 9
In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams is going to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Williams takes the field for the first time, he will be wearing a familiar number for Lions’ fans. Prior to the season, Williams spoke to Matthew Stafford, and he got his blessing to wear No. 9 with the Lions. When you think of No. 9 with the Lions, you immediately think of Stafford. That is something Williams respectfully wants to change.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield finds a new home
According to a report from Adam Schefter, former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will have to pay Mayfield the remaining $1.35 million on his contract. As noted by Schefter, Mayfield is expected to fly to Los Angeles by tonight, and he could play on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dan Campbell hypes up Detroit Lions matchup vs. Vikings
Dan Campbell has his team playing some really good football, and he realizes how big every game is from this point on, as the Detroit Lions may have to win each of their final five games to advance to the Playoffs. On Sunday, the Lions obliterated the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of 40-14 at Ford Field, and they will have another home matchup next Sunday when they host the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he was clearly hyped up for what is a very big game for his team.
Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]
Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Just moments ago, the Lions released a video showing Goff finding out that he has been nominated for the prestigious award.
Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams
It is December, which means it’s time for the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors and reports to start flowing like honey. On Saturday night, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-straight Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. But could Harbaugh leave the Wolverines to take one more shot at winning a Super Bowl with an NFL franchise? According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL teams have started doing their homework.
2022 Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 14 – Week 18
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, not too many people (experts included) were giving the Detroit Lions a legit chance at making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and to be honest, their chances of making are still not very good. That being said, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14, the Lions are now 5-7 on the season, and they still have some home to make the playoffs. But, it seems likely that they will have to win their final five games to make that happen. Could the Lions make a run at the NFL Playoffs? Well, it all starts with the Lions’ Week 14 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Jaguars have been playing better as of late. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff nominated for prestigious NFL Award
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for a prestigious NFL award. Ever since coming to the Lions, Goff has made it a point to become active in our community, and this nomination is well-deserved. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.’
The Athletic writer says ‘all signs point to’ Jim Harbaugh being targeted by Indianapolis Colts
What did The Athletic writer say about Jim Harbaugh to the Indianapolis Colts?Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL in 2023?. Get used to it, folks. Regardless of what Jim Harbaugh says, as long as he keeps winning big at Michigan, which he has certainly been doing over the past two seasons, there is going to be plenty of speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL. On Sunday, a report surfaced from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, suggesting that sources of theirs have indicated that multiple NFL teams have already begun their groundwork on Harbaugh. Later in the day, Harbaugh shot those rumors down. Well, on Monday, Bob Kravitz of The Athletic said ‘all signs point to’ the Indianapolis Colts targeting Harbaugh to be their next head coach.
Fired up Dan Campbell celebrates with team in locker room following win over Jaguars [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions got back in the win column by easily defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions are now 5-7 on the season, and their chances of making the NFL Playoffs are still alive. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell joined his team in the locker room, and he was clearly fired up about how the Lions have been playing over the past five weeks.
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars
After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
