Sebring, FL

Classic Sebring 12 Hour hits halfway

Nighttime was the right time at the 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour, where sundown did little to slow the fast pace of the seventh running of the 12 Hours of Sebring tribute race that continued until just before midnight EST. With all four Run Groups having...
SEBRING, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners

The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
LAKELAND, FL
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
PLANT CITY, FL
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!

Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
POLK COUNTY, FL

