Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Classic Sebring 12 Hour hits halfway
Nighttime was the right time at the 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour, where sundown did little to slow the fast pace of the seventh running of the 12 Hours of Sebring tribute race that continued until just before midnight EST. With all four Run Groups having...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Two Brothers From Lakeland Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Harden Boulevard
LAKELAND, FLA. – Two Lakeland brothers were killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Davenport neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport isn't happy with a black bear that's decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Winter Haven Woman Killed In Hit And Run, Troopers Looking For Dodge With Virginia Plates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where the Winter
click orlando
State Road 60 reopened in Polk County after fatal crash shut down lanes
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday morning forced the temporary partial closure of a stretch of State Road 60 near Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The crash occurred on SR 60 at West Lake Wales Road, Judd...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
Port Charlotte trio caught stealing nearly $10K from storage facility
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office linked three individuals to the theft of thousands of dollars of items from multiple storage units. CCSO Criminal Investigations Unit opened a case after a man reported $7,000 worth of items missing from his unit. According to the iStorage...
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!
Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
Man accused of beating up & robbing former boss over $30K in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Texas man is behind bars after he beat up and robbed his former boss of $30,000 during a bank dispute in Port Charlotte Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank on 24143 Peachland Boulevard for a robbery.
Comments / 0