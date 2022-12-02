Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
NASCAR: 5 seats still open for the 2023 season
Five of the 36 chartered entries, spread across three teams, still do not have any confirmed drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two more teams solidified their driver lineups for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season earlier in the offseason, with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing confirming driver number four in their respective rosters for next year.
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire
On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
NASCAR Announced Major Truck Series Driving Hire Today
Rajah Caruth, a 20-year-old Winston-Salem State University student, will join the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series full time in 2023. Caruth will be part of the GMS Racing lineup next year. He competed on the ARCA Menards Series in 2022, registering eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and earning third place in the final points standings.
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Where are they now? Buddy Parrott enjoying down time
Buddy Parrott played outsized roles in two of the most dramatic races in NASCAR history. Now 83 years old and retired from the sport since 2001, Parrott looks back on those two days as highlights of a career that began in the early 1970s. In the 1990 Daytona 500, champion...
Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made high-profile moves to new teams. NASCAR fans will be interested to see who has the bigger 2023 season. The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona
Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
Alianell sweeps final Skip Barber Formula Race Series round, Rankin claims season championship
The Skip Barber Formula Race Series wrapped up its season at Circuit of the Americas last week. Eleven drivers went to battle on the 3.426-mile circuit, home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. The championship came down to the final round as this year’s Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series runner-up, Elvis Rankin, led going into the week, with last year’s Skip Barber Formula Race Series Runner-Up Jeshua Alianell only 12 points behind.
Patrick Tambay, F1 winner and Can-Am champ, dies at 73
Patrick Tambay, a two-time race winner in Formula 1 who also made his mark in North American racing by winning a pair of Can-Am championships, has died at the age of 73, his family announced Sunday. Tambay had been battling Parkinson’s disease. Frenchman Tambay drove for nine seasons in...
Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team
NASCAR, which has been trying to bring more diversity into the sport, has added another full-time Black driver to its ranks. NBC Sports reported Tuesday that GMS Racing has signed Rajah Caruth to drive the No. 24 truck full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The 20-year-old Caruth competed in seven Xfinity Series races last Read more... The post Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports
Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, have been confirmed for their first Rolex 24 At Daytona appearance with Tower Motorsports. The IndyCar stars join Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson and team owner/defending IMSA LMP2 champion John...
The most sustainable racing platform in North America takes to the track at Daytona
A new era for North American motorsport began today at Daytona International Speedway. A two-day test session sanctioned by IMSA officially launched the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring hybrid-powered prototype race cars. Nine cars representing four manufacturers – Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – will be on track over the next two days. Another manufacturer, Lamborghini, will join the fray in 2024, with the potential for even more to come.
