Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 1:56AM CST until December 3 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 6 at 5:01PM CST until December 7 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and. * WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and...
abc17news.com
Legislative veterans to lead both parties in Kansas House
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Republicans have promoted their No. 2 leader into the top job of speaker. Meanwhile, Democrats on Monday picked a veteran of state and local politics to lead them over a much younger relative newcomer. State Rep. Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, faced no opposition among the 85 GOP House members and members-elect to his promotion. He’s served four years as majority leader. GOP unity contrasted with a divide among Democrats over who should lead them for the next two years. They voted 21-19 for 71-year-old state Rep. Vic Miller of Topeka over 32-year-old Rep. Brandon Woodard of Lenexa. Woodard is the first openly gay man in the Legislature.
abc17news.com
North Carolina residents head to shelter for hot food and showers as governor calls suspected attack on substations ‘malicious’
Without heating or electricity for medical equipment, some North Carolina residents are staying at a shelter as crews rush to get power back on after what the state’s governor has described as “malicious” attacks on substations that plunged tens of thousands into darkness. Power in Moore County...
abc17news.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting. Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings. Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm was operating under an illegally obtained license. Court records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Wu’s behalf. Prosecutors on Friday also filed a motion that Wu be held without bond.
Comments / 0