SZA and Keke Palmer Leave Bowen Yang Tongue-Tied in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live ’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name.

Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen.

“I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But he can’t get her name right, either: “Yeah, I’m worried about me, too, Scissors.”

SZA’s slot as musical guest comes ahead of the still date-less release of her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S. The singer recently revealed the cover art for the record, which depicts her sitting on the edge of a diving board, recalling some of the captured images of Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” she shared on Instagram while announcing her SNL return, her first since 2017. “I plan on acting a fucking fool. See you soon New York.”

As host, Palmer rounds out a knockout year full of viral memes and blockbuster success courtesy of her lead role in Jordan Peele’s Nope .

“Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you” Palmer announced on Twitter, getting a little tongue-tied herself. She followed up with “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!”

Excitement seems to have everyone’s wires crossed at 30 Rock.