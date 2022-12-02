ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
News Channel Nebraska

House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Channel Nebraska

UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running

The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The action includes border...
News Channel Nebraska

Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month

Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade hundreds of factories...
News Channel Nebraska

John Kerry Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry. Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced) Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa, 1976 and Alexandra, 1973. Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976. Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit to prohibit the use of the platforms, saying they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks. Agencies also are required to implement measures to prevent installation of these products, and put in place network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
MARYLAND STATE

